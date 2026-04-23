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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 1:21PM MDT until April 23 at 11:00PM MDT by NWS Riverton WY

By
Updated
today at 8:16 PM
Published 1:21 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches with
up to 1 inch of additional snow accumulation near Mammoth and the
west entrance. Winds gusting between 20 and 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For current road conditions across Yellowstone National Park, visit
https://nps.gov/yellowstone.

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