Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 4:35PM MDT until April 24 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

By
Updated
today at 11:16 PM
Published 4:35 PM

* WHAT…Snow. There is a chance of developing or ongoing minor
winter weather impacts. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys, 5 to 10 inches at pass level, and over 12 inches
in the high terrain. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salmon, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek
Summit, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass,
Shoup, and Bannock Pass.

* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…For MINOR winter weather impacts, expect a few
inconveniences to normal activities. Use caution while driving.
Winter traveling conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact
the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes, especially over
higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.