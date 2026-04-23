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Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued April 23 at 5:10AM MDT until April 24 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 12:28 PM
Published 5:10 AM

* WHAT…Snow ABOVE 6500 FEET ELEVATION. Additional snow
accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Bear River Range, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until midnight MDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.

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