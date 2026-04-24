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Freeze Warning issued April 24 at 12:43PM MDT until April 26 at 8:00AM MDT by NWS Missoula MT

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Published 12:43 PM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 expected in the
Salmon area, but as low as 13 degrees towards Leadore and Gilmore.
There is a 80 percent chance for a hard freeze.

* WHERE…Eastern Lemhi County.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation. Possible damage to unprotected outdoor
plumbing and irrigation systems with the hard freeze(temperatures
in the lower 20s or colder).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Additional frosts or freezes are possible
through Wednesday.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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