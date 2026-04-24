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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 24 at 1:45AM MDT until April 24 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 8:28 AM
Published 1:45 AM

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as
19 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 14 possible.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake
Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, until 10 AM MDT this morning. For
the Freeze Watch, from this evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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