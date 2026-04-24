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Local Forecast

Freeze warning and snow showers to start Friday

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Published 4:45 AM

Freeze warning in effect now through 10am. Freeze watch for tonight

There’s snow likely this morning in a chance of snow showers afternoon with some thunder possible it’ll be cloudy and right around 42.  the winds out of the west at about 5 to 10 partly cloudy tonight and a low around 22 . 

The winds out of the west at about 5 to 10 partly  so the freeze watch will probably flip to a freeze warning just like we have this morning with temperatures under 32°. The weekend: sunny and a high 52 for saturday’s. Slight chance of rain and snow late Saturday night with some patchy fog in the morning clouds and 35.

And then on Sunday, a chance of rain and snow in the morning changing over the rain for the afternoon with clouds in a high of 56 .

We start Monday with a slight chance of snow before the morning kicks in \, and then rain and snow mixing and rain in the afternoon with some sunshine later iand a high around 56.

The chance of rain is 40% Monday then after that, we get into some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s through Wednesday. 

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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