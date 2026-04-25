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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 25 at 9:54AM MDT until April 26 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 9:54 AM

* WHAT…Overnight lows 26 to 32. A Hard Freeze is possible in
portions of the Arco Desert and in pockets of low lying areas.
Areas along Interstate 86 including Pocatello and American Falls
should see overnight lows slightly above freezing, but frost will
still be possible.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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