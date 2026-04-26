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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 26 at 9:55AM MDT until April 27 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 9:55 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 28 to 32. Areas along the
Interstate corridor between Idaho Falls, Pocatello, and Burley may
stay just above freezing, but will remain at risk for frost.

* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone/Lava Beds.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 10 AM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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