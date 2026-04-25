Freeze Warning through Sunday Morning, More Rain and Snow Chances

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Parts of the Snake River Plain are under a freeze warning through Sunday at 10am. The eastern parts of the Magic Valley are under a frost advisory during the same time. Rain and snow chances pick up again Sunday and linger through midweek.

The counties impacted by the freeze warning include Lemhi, Jefferson, Madison, Bonneville, Bingham, Butte, Bannock, and Power. Overnight lows will be around 26 to 32. A Hard Freeze is possible in portions of the Arco Desert and in pockets of low lying areas. Areas along Interstate 86 including Pocatello and American Falls should see overnight lows slightly above freezing, but frost will still be possible.

The frost advisory impacts portions of Power, Blaine, Cassia, Lincoln and all of Minidoka counties. Both advisories are in place until 10 am Sunday morning.

The chance for precipitation on Sunday will be 40 percent with a slight chance of rain and snow between 7am and 9am, then a chance a rain. The high will be near 55 under mostly cloudy skies. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. Breezes will be in the 5 to 10 mph range.

The wind will pick up slightly Sunday night with gusts getting as high as 18 mph. The rain chance continues at 30 percent before midnight. The overnight low will be around 33.

Monday will be partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation sits at 30 percent. Wind will be around 9 to 14 mph with gusts reaching up to 22 mph. The daytime high will be near 53. Mostly cloudy Monday night with a 20 percent of rain before midnight. Low around 32.

The rain chances linger at 20 to 30 percent for the next couple of days after that with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures potentially getting back up to the 60's by midweek and the 70's for next weekend.