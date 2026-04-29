Skip to Content
Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 29 at 1:57AM MDT until April 29 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:08 AM
Published 1:57 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures 27 to 32 degrees expected.

* WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake
River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM MDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.