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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued April 30 at 8:43AM MDT until May 1 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 8:43 AM

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. Urban
areas around Idaho Falls and Pocatello will likely remain near, or
just above, freezing.

* WHERE…Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper
Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 9 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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