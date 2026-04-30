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Local Forecast

Freezing morning sunshine and temps continue to climb for the afternoon

KIFI
By
Published 3:44 AM

FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING... Below freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. City areas will wake up to temps around 32 This includes Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Lower Snake River Plain, and Upper Snake River Plain through 9 AM this morning.

Low pressure slowly breaking down, resulting in occasional showers and clouds with highs slowly warming as well to the 60's and even stretching above seasonal averages in the lower 60's to the 70's and upper 70's before another front breaks the "heat" by Sunday and Monday. Don't be surprised if temps in Pocatello flirt with 80 in the next 5 days. 

Today will be sunny and 61 with N winds 5-15 and 25mph gusts. 

Clear tonight and 34 degrees, possible frost in the outlook and winds gusting to 15-20mph. 

Friday will be sunny and 66 with 20 mph breezes. 

Saturday will be sunny and even warmer in the low-mid 70s.

Low around 43 and more sunshine for Sunday and 73 in the afternoon.

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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