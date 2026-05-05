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Alerts

Freeze Warning issued May 5 at 12:06AM MDT until May 6 at 9:00AM MDT by NWS Pocatello ID

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Published 12:06 AM

* WHAT…For the Lake Wind Advisory for American Falls Reservoir,
northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected. For
the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures 27 to 32 expected.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 6 AM this morning to 9 PM
MDT this evening. For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM MDT
Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions
could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage
unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

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