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Local Forecast

Freezing temps then sunny and mild with less wind today

By
today at 8:02 AM
Published 5:57 AM

Clear morning and it's cold. Freezing temperatures arond 28 with windy conditions from the north/northeast 20 mph and gusts to 30+ mph. Freeze warning through 9am.

Calming into the day with sunny skies and 63 for today. Gusts to 20mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and 41. Winds from the south 15-19mph and gusts to 21+. 

Thursday we've got partly sunny skies and warmer to around 74. Winds from south10-20+. 

Lows in the 40's with some wind gusts for Thursday night gusting to 20mph.  Some mountains shower/storm chances show up at 20-30% and are possible in the valley.

Friday we take a run at a long sunny stretch of days with highs in the 70s through the weekend.  And by the first the of the week 80's are in view. 

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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