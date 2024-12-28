Coast-to-coast storms could bring more delays for holiday travelers this weekend

By Robert Shackelford and Dalia Faheid, CNN

(CNN) — Holiday travelers returning home this weekend could contend with more delays at airports as severe thunderstorms intensify in the South and a parade of atmospheric river-fueled storms slams the West.

More flight delays and cancellations could be on the horizon this busy holiday weekend after nearly 18,000 flights into, out of or within the United States were delayed or canceled Thursday and Friday, according to FlightAware.com. Another 359 US flights have already been delayed Saturday morning.

After severe storms brought tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail to parts of Texas and Louisiana Thursday and Friday, the threat of severe weather is expected to ramp up again across the South Saturday from Texas to Alabama.

“An outbreak of severe storms with tornadoes, wind damage, and large hail is expected from parts of the Southern Plains, into the Lower Mississippi Valley and central Gulf Coast states,” the National Weather Service said. “Several long track tornadoes are expected.”

The strongest tornadoes could come late Saturday afternoon into the evening, the weather service said.

The threat shifts Sunday to the Southeast and the East Coast – where tornado-spawning storms are expected in Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. Rain from this storm could lead to some minor travel delays in the East Coast.

Meanwhile in the West, a continued series of atmospheric river-fueled storms is delivering more rounds of dangerous waves, powerful winds, heavy rainfall and thick mountain snowfall across the Pacific Northwest and Rockies this weekend. An additional 4 to 6 inches or more rain and 1 to 2 feet of mountain snow is likely.

Severe storms intensify across the South

A multi-day severe storm threat will continue to impact the South Saturday, likely bringing travel headaches to those attempting to return home on the final weekend of the year.

“Large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are likely, potentially including a few strong (EF2+) tornadoes,” warns the Storm Prediction Center. “At least some damaging wind/tornado threat will probably continue through late Saturday night/early Sunday, including parts of Alabama/Florida Panhandle, and potentially northward into the Cumberland plateau vicinity.”

Tornadoes are much less common in the US during the month of December, averaging only around 40 – compared to the nearly 270 seen on average in May.

This year, however, has continued to be well above average. As of December 26, there have been 1,777 tornado reports – well above the average of 1,347 reports.

From eastern Texas to western Georgia, cities like Houston, Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans and Birmingham could see an isolated chance of tornadoes as well as damaging wind gusts and large hail.

On Sunday, the severe storm threat weakens as it spreads to the Southeast, the East Coast and parts of the Mid-Atlantic. The area includes the cities of Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

A lower severe storm threat spreads from the Florida Panhandle to southwestern Pennsylvania. Cities that could see some damaging wind gusts and a chance of tornadoes include Atlanta, Jacksonville, Pittsburgh and Virginia Beach.

Waves up to 30 feet expected along California coast

Travelers trying to return home and those with layovers in the Pacific Northwest might need to allot extra time for travel and monitor later legs in their journey home on the final weekend of 2024 as atmospheric river-fueled storms bring more unsettled weather.

“The revolving door of mid-latitude cyclones propagating through the Pacific Northwest is likely to continue through the rest of the weekend,” the National Weather Service said.

The storms are expected to lash California’s coast with massive waves.

The latest storm of the series is expected to move onshore Saturday, bringing dangerously high waves and powerful rip currents across the West Coast – making for dangerous conditions for swimmers.

The worst coastal conditions are expected across the Pacific Northwest Coastlines and across the Bay Area, where waves up to 30 feet are possible over the weekend. High waves up to 15 feet could be seen as far south as the Malibu coast and across Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

“Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion can be expected. Large waves can sweep across the beach without warning, pulling people into the sea from rocks, jetties and beaches. Sudden immersion in cold water can result in cold water shock even for the most experienced swimmers,” the weather service warns.

High winds are expected to continue to blow across parts of the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, where high wind alerts are in place. Winds gusting over 75 mph are possible, which could topple trees and power lines.

“Widespread power outages are expected,” warns the weather service. “Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, including areas along Highway 395 and Highway 95 near Walker Lake.”

Winter weather alerts are in place across parts of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada and Rockies as rounds of moisture continue to impact the West. Snowfall of 6 to 18 inches and gusts potentially over 70 mph could reduce visibility and make travel nearly impossible.

Along with the snowfall, avalanche warnings have been issued for the mountains of northern Utah, including the Wasatch Range and Bear River Range. “Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop on many slopes,” warns the Utah Avalanche Center.

Heavy rainfall is expected along the coastal portions of the Pacific Northwest and across the lower elevations of the Cascades. An additional 4 inches of rainfall is possible through the weekend, which could bring storm totals to nearly 10 inches.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.