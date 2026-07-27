‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado hits northeast Wisconsin

By Meteorologist Dakota Smith, CNN

(CNN) — An “extremely dangerous” tornado hit parts of Appleton and Menasha, Wisconsin, Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

It prompted the agency to issue a particularly dangerous situation tornado warning — the second highest level warning.

After hitting Menasha, the tornado moved over Lake Winnebago and dissipated over water. It was observed for at least 20 minutes from near Appleton to the northern coast of the lake.

The storm that spawned this tornado may produce more as it charges south across eastern Wisconsin and the National Weather Service says it is watching this storm carefully.

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More than 20,000 customers are without power in Outagamie County, where Appleton is primarily located, as well as more than 12,000 customers in neighboring Winnebago County, according to PowerOutage.us. The entire city of Menasha may be without power, according to a post from Menasha Utilities, a municipally owned company.

“Emergency responders are currently assessing damage, addressing hazards, and responding to calls for service,” the Menasha Police Department posted on Facebook Monday afternoon.

CNN has reached out to authorities for more information.

More than 189,000 customers were without power in Illinois and Wisconsin as the storms that spawned the tornadoes tracked across the region with damaging winds.

A Level 3 of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms is in effect Monday for a large part of the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley﻿, primarily for these powerful winds. Large hail is also a threats in these regions, but additional isolated tornadoes are possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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