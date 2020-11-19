​​​​​Lighter Winds, Chilly Temps

Local Forecast

As we get on the other side of this cold front, we'll see cold temperatures, sunshine and lighter winds. We still have a few spotty snow showers with us Thursday evening, with clouds clearing into Friday. Expect below average temperatures for this weekend with another storm arriving Monday and Tuesday.

Friday, partly sunny with highs into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain, Winds 5-10 MPH.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 30's.

Sunday, partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 30's.

Monday, mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 30's and a slight chance of snow showers.