Stormy weather late Thursday into Friday

Local Forecast

A slight chance of snow tonight with light winds and lows into the single digits. For Thursday, look for increasing clouds and winds around 10 MPH. High temperatures for Thursday, into the mid to upper 20's. We'll see snow showers overnight into Friday with lows into the mid to lower 20's. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Off and on snow showers for Friday, with gusty winds and highs into the lower 30's. The snow will be scattered around the region through Saturday with more wind.