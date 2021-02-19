Scattered snow showers and gusty winds this weekend
A cold front is pushing through for Saturday, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers.
Highs into the lower 30's for Saturday with gusty winds around 10-15 MPH, Gusts around 25 MPH. 1-3" of snow possible.
Highs into the upper 20's for Sunday with more wind, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies.
Monday, a slight chance snow with highs close to 30°.
Another push of snow arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold front, along with gusty winds.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…2 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches near passes.
- WHERE…Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Emigration Summit.
- WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
possible.
Comments