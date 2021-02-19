Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:01 pm
Published 5:35 pm

Scattered snow showers and gusty winds this weekend

2 19 2021

A cold front is pushing through for Saturday, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers.

Highs into the lower 30's for Saturday with gusty winds around 10-15 MPH, Gusts around 25 MPH. 1-3" of snow possible.

Highs into the upper 20's for Sunday with more wind, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, a slight chance snow with highs close to 30°.

Another push of snow arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold front, along with gusty winds.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY…

  • WHAT…2 to 4 inches with up to 6 inches near passes.
  • WHERE…Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, Emigration Summit.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Saturday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing and drifting snow are
    possible.
Michael Coats

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content