Scattered snow showers and gusty winds this weekend

Local Forecast

A cold front is pushing through for Saturday, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers.

Highs into the lower 30's for Saturday with gusty winds around 10-15 MPH, Gusts around 25 MPH. 1-3" of snow possible.

Highs into the upper 20's for Sunday with more wind, a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies.

Monday, a slight chance snow with highs close to 30°.

Another push of snow arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with a cold front, along with gusty winds.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS

EVENING TO NOON MST SATURDAY…