Gusty winds and scattered snow showers
A couple of systems are moving through the region this first half of the workweek, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. The first system is sliding through the region tonight and Tuesday. Another system is moving through Wednesday. Tonight, lows into the upper 20's with a chance of snow. Winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts 20-30 MPH. More wind for Tuesday, with blowing and drifting snow. Highs into the lower 30's with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs close to 30°, for Wednesday with scattered snow showers.
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of 35 to 45 MPH
expected.
- WHERE…The lower Snake River Plain into the adjacent Marsh and
Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Highlands,
including but not limited to American Falls, Aberdeen,
Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda Springs. This
includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15, as well as
Shoshone Bannock tribal lands.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Pockets of blowing and drifting snow may create slick
spots and reduced visibility on area roads. Gusty winds could
also blow around unsecured objects and create difficult driving
conditions for high-profile vehicles.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 8 PM TUESDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the mountains
above pass level. Winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 MPH will
cause areas of blowing and drifting snow which may lead to road
closures in the area.
- WHERE…The Centennial Mountains, Island Park region, Big Hole
Mountains, and Teton Valley.
- WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 8 PM Tuesday evening. The
majority of the new snowfall is expected prior to 11 AM Tuesday,
with strong winds and blowing/drifting snow continuing into the
afternoon.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slick road conditions, reduced visibility, and
possible road closures due to the combination of falling and
blowing and drifting snow. The Tuesday morning and Tuesday
evening commutes will likely be impacted.
