Local Forecast

A couple of systems are moving through the region this first half of the workweek, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. The first system is sliding through the region tonight and Tuesday. Another system is moving through Wednesday. Tonight, lows into the upper 20's with a chance of snow. Winds 10-20 MPH, with gusts 20-30 MPH. More wind for Tuesday, with blowing and drifting snow. Highs into the lower 30's with some clearing by the afternoon. Highs close to 30°, for Wednesday with scattered snow showers.

Albion Highlands, Blackfoot Mountains, and Caribou Highlands, including but not limited to American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Blackfoot, McCammon, Downey, and Soda Springs. This includes portions of Interstate 86 and Interstate 15, as well as Shoshone Bannock tribal lands. WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING

TO 8 PM TUESDAY EVENING…