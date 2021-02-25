Local Forecast

A strong system is moving through the region with gusty winds and scattered snow showers. Overnight, A 40 percent chance of snow, with areas of blowing snow after 2am. Southwest winds 15 to 25 MPH, with gusts as high as 35 MPH. Friday, snow showers and gusty winds with highs into the lower to mid 30's. Southwest winds 25 to 35 MPH, with gusts as high as 45 MPH. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday, A chance of snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the mid to upper 20's in the Snake River Plain.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 11 PM MST

FRIDAY…

Arbon Highlands, and the Southern Hills/Albion Mountains including Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Bone, Soda Springs, Grace, McCammon, Albion and Almo. WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 7 PM MST FRIDAY…