Local Forecast

High pressure over the Four corners with above average temperatures this week. Our next chance for snowy weather arrives this weekend, with gusty winds and scattered snow showers.

Overnight: Lows around 10°, with winds 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 30's. Winds around 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Highs into the 40's with mostly sunny skies and winds around 5-10 MPH.