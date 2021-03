High Wind Warning: Sunday Night-Monday AM

Local Forecast

A strong cold front is moving through the Pacific Northwest, Sunday evening into Monday. This front, is expected to bring in scattered snow and rain showers. However, the main concern are the high winds expected all across the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning:

"HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY…

Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area. WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds will be

immediately along and behind the front, especially between 5 AM to 9 AM MDT Monday. IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power

lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust will be possible, especially along Interstate 86 between American Falls and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall and Blackfoot, and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow showers and squalls will be

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive."