High Wind Warning: Sunday Night-Monday AM
A strong cold front is moving through the Pacific Northwest, Sunday evening into Monday. This front, is expected to bring in scattered snow and rain showers. However, the main concern are the high winds expected all across the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning:
"HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 PM MDT MONDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 58 mph
expected. Locally stronger winds possible in wind prone areas.
- WHERE…Shoshone, Richfield, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho
Falls area, Rexburg area, Pocatello area, Blackfoot area, Fort
Hall, American Falls, Burley area, Marsh Valley, Lava Hot
Springs, Malad, Preston, Bear Lake area, Teton Valley area.
- WHEN…From 3 AM to 8 PM MDT Monday. The strongest winds will be
immediately along and behind the front, especially between 5 AM
to 9 AM MDT Monday.
- IMPACTS…Damaging winds may cause damage to trees and power
lines which may result in isolated power outages. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust
will be possible, especially along Interstate 86 between
American Falls and Pocatello, Interstate 15 between Fort Hall
and Blackfoot, and Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and
Roberts.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heavy snow showers and squalls will be
possible immediately along and behind the cold front over higher
terrain areas. The combination of snow, blowing snow and rapidly
falling temperatures will create very difficult driving
conditions, especially between 5 AM and 9 AM.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive."
