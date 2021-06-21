Hot and Hazy for Tuesday

Local Forecast

High pressure to our south slowly moving east and a low pressure off the California coast, will send heat in our direction. Overnight into Tuesday morning, look for light winds and lows into the mid 50's. Hot for Tuesday with highs into the mid to upper 90's for the Snake River Plain. Winds for Tuesday around 10 MPH, with upper level winds from the west pushing smoke from Oregon wildfires. By Tuesday afternoon, we could have mid to upper levels of haze and smoke for southern Idaho.

Temperatures will relax just a bit moving into Wednesday and Thursday, with the California low pressure moving east towards us. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday, into the upper 80's with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Heat returns this weekend with sunshine and dry weather. It looks to get very hot next week , with highs well above 100°.