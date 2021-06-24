Scattered Thunderstorms Thursday evening and Friday, Heat Watch for Next Week

Local Forecast

For our Thursday evening, look for scattered thunderstorms and gusty winds. High pressure building over the region this weekend and next week, will lead to highs close to 100°. The National Weather Service has issued a Excessive Heat Watch for Tuesday afternoon (6/29/2021) through Thursday evening (7/1/2021).

Tonight, chance of thunderstorms and gusty winds with a low into the mid 50's.

Friday, increasing clouds and winds for the afternoon hours. A chance of thunderstorms with highs into the lower to mid 80's.

Saturday, mostly sunny with highs into the lower to mid 80's, gusty winds and a few thunderstorms possible in our local mountains near Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Sunday, Highs close to 90° for the Snake River Plain.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING:

temperatures in lower elevations to climb into the 100s, and mid to upper 90s in higher elevations. Overnight lows in the 60s will be common in many areas. Record highs for June are expected to break, and all time record highs may be threatened. Streaks of consecutive days at or above 100 may be threatened as well. The heat may last through the July 4th weekend. WHERE…A great portion of Southeast Idaho including Mud Lake,

INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo WHEN…From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While the forecast daily highs may

fluctuate slightly before the heat settles in, confidence

remains very high in a long-duration unseasonal heat event. Very

hot daytime high temperatures will combine with extremely warm

overnight lows to exacerbate heat stress.

Heat Watch for last week of June 2021