Sunny and hot this week with a few thunderstorms
A strong ridge of high pressure will deliver above average highs well into the 90's this week. The position of the ridge of high pressure along with some winds, have lowered the forecasted highs. It will still be fairly hot and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory. We'll also see a few isolated thunderstorms this week.
Tuesday: Highs into the lower to mid 90's with a few mountain thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Highs into the mid 90's with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.
Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high into the mid to upper 90's.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY:
- WHAT…Afternoon temperatures of 93 to 100 in valley locations
each day, with overnight lows only dropping into the 60s for
many locations. Multiple record high temperatures and record
streaks of consecutive days at or above 90 or 95 are possible.
The heat may last through the 4th of July weekend.
- WHERE…The Central Mountains, Wood River Valley, Arco Desert,
Snake Plain, and south central highlands, including but not
limited to Stanley, Sun Valley, Hailey, Challis, Mackay, Arco,
Craters of the Moon, Idaho National Laboratory, Rexburg,
Rigby, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Chubbuck, Pocatello,
American Falls, McCammon, Malad, Preston, and Lava Hot Springs.
- WHEN…From 1 PM Tuesday afternoon to 9 PM MDT Thursday
evening.
- IMPACTS…Hot temperatures, the long duration nature of the
heat wave, and poor overnight relief may cumulatively increase
heat stress for humans and pets as the week goes on and cause
heat illnesses to occur, particularly among those working or
recreating outdoors, as well as the homeless, elderly,
children, pregnant, and those with health issues.
Comments