Sunny and hot this week with a few thunderstorms

Local Forecast

A strong ridge of high pressure will deliver above average highs well into the 90's this week. The position of the ridge of high pressure along with some winds, have lowered the forecasted highs. It will still be fairly hot and the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory. We'll also see a few isolated thunderstorms this week.

Tuesday: Highs into the lower to mid 90's with a few mountain thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Highs into the mid 90's with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Thursday: Sunny and hot, with a high into the mid to upper 90's.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 9 PM MDT

THURSDAY: