Air quality becomes more of a threat as hazy skies continue into Sunday

Local Forecast

TONIGHT: Smoke and hazy skies will look to persist throughout the night tonight. The magic valley up into Pocatello has unhealthy air quality conditions currently and an air quality alert is in effect until further notice. Besides that, we should see mostly clear skies with only very slim chances of rain in Western WY and in the eastern most portion of ID. Temperatures will go down to the 50's tonight with calm winds.

TOMORROW: More and more smoke continues to roll into the area from slight breezes of winds coming from the west. We should see mostly sunny skies with another slim chance of rain for Western WY. If any rain does hit, it should most likely be not severe. High temperatures roll right back up to the blazing low 90's.

LONG TERM: Much greater rain chances come back into the picture to start the work week. We will moisture present in the area for much of the week with at least a 20% chance of rain for work day. The greatest rain chances though can be found on Wednesday when a cold front comes through. Rain chances on this day are around 50%, winds will look to be pretty gusty up to 40 mph, and high temperatures will take a good, steep decrease down to the 70's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AN AIR QUALITY ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY for Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont,

Jefferson, Madison, Teton counties of Idaho, and Teton and Lincoln counties in Wyoming until further notice.