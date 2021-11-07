Dry Monday, Rain and Snow mix returns on Tuesday

TONIGHT: Besides some isolated rain and snow showers in SE Idaho from Preston to Bear Lake, the rest of the region will sticking with partly cloudy skies with no precipitation chances for tonight. Winds calm down to just a slight cool breeze. Low temperatures take a drop from last night and we can get down into the 20's into the early morning hours.

TOMORROW: We will have only partly cloudy skies into the day for tomorrow with no rain or snow showers moving into the area. Winds remain pretty calm between 5-10 mph and high temperatures go up into the low to mid 40's.

LONG TERM: The rain and snow returns on Tuesday for most of the day. It looks to start Tuesday early morning and then continue staying in our area all the way until Wednesday with some lingering isolated showers left. Snow looks to be blanketing the Tetons and central ID with about 6 inches of snow. The valleys will mostly likely only see rain, but we can see up to an inch or two inches of snow Wednesday morning for the upper Snake River Plain possibly to as far down south as Blackfoot. We return to having partly cloudy skies for Thursday before having possible isolated light snow showers in central ID and in western WY for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures remain in the 40's for the majority of the work week before warming up to the low 50's for next weekend.