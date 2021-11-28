Mostly dry week ahead

TONIGHT: We will see mostly clear skies tonight with calm conditions. Winds will be slight breezes from 10 to 15 mph. Low temperatures in the early morning hours will get down to the lower 30's and upper 20's.

TOMORROW: A nice day awaits us for tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies will be present over the entire region. A stray snow shower might be present in Salmon during the day tomorrow, but besides that, we shouldn't see any other rain or snow showers in the region. Winds will continue to be light and stuck between 5-15 mph. High temperatures will be more comfortable for everyone since they get back into the lower 50's tomorrow.

LONG TERM: Besides a slight chance of rain and snow in central ID by Salmon and Challis continuing on Tuesday, we should see beautiful skies for the entire work week. The next major system of snow looks to bring a good snow base to the mountains of central ID and western WY next weekend. Some of this snow could reach into the valleys as well, but the more major snow is expected for the mountains on these days. During this time, we cool down slightly with high's back down to the 40's on Tuesday, but rebound quickly back to the 50's by Friday. Next weekend's snow looks to drop the high temperatures back into the upper 30's by Sunday.