Snow Rain Wind Today

Cloudy 40% of snow into the valley, dreery, cloudy and breezy.  Temperatures are above freezing this morning for the valley, hence the rain.  However, slick conditions can be a concern.  and advisories have been extended. 

Winter weather advisory now in effect until 11 am Tuesday...

* What...snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6inches possible along the foot hills and valleys leading intothe central mountains and across the big hole mountains. Periodsof gusty winds with blowing snow.*

Where...primarily the highway 20 corridor, including carey,arco, and howe as well as pine creek pass west of victor.* When...until 11 am mst Tuesday.*

Impacts...plan on slippery road conditions. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.

Highs in the low to mid 40's. Better snow chances tomorrow. Couple of inches for the valley is possible. SE highlands and mountains take brunt of the back end of this storm.

Winds kicking to 25 mph gusts from the south and west.  Why are you awake at this hour?  LoL I know I got payments, too.  More coming up on tracking the storms. \

Jeff Roper

