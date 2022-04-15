Cold with isolated snow showers for Friday

TODAY: Isolated snow showers will be present today. The morning hours will have these showers present everywhere except for central ID. Once we move into the afternoon, snow showers start to drift and focus farther east for just SE Idaho and western WY. Winds will be breezy between 10-20 mph for the Snake River Plain, but will just be slight breezes between 5-15 mph for everyone else. High temperatures get into the 30's and 40's.

TOMORROW: Scattered rain and snow showers will be found across the entire region tomorrow especially in the afternoon. Snow showers will only be found in the mountains and we can expect rain showers with possible thunderstorms for the valleys. Winds will be very gusty by getting up to 20-30 mph. High temperatures will slightly increase into the 40's and 50's.

LONG TERM: We will dry out for Sunday and Monday before the next round of rain and snow comes back on Tuesday. More rain and snow looks to come later in the work week next week again on Thursday or Friday. Winds will be breezy for Sunday too before calming down on Monday. Winds pick back up for Tuesday to be breezy between 20-30 mph. High temperatures will be doing up and down continually this coming week. We decrease temperatures back to the upper 30's to lower 50's for Sunday before warming up to the 50's and 60's for Monday. Tuesday brings in cooler temperatures back to the 40's before warming up into the 50's for the second half of the work week.