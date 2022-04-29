Rain, snow and windy for early Friday

TODAY: We have rain and snow showers throughout the region currently and these showers will continue to be scattered throughout the region especially in the morning hours. Even the valleys can expect to see a mix of both rain and snow this morning. These same showers will become more isolated and focused towards western WY and SE Idaho in the afternoon and evening hours. Winds are very breezy in the morning between 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph and will slightly decrease into the afternoon down to 10-20 mph. High temperatures will get up to the upper 40's and lower 50's for the afternoon.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will be found tomorrow with rain and snow showers looking to not come into the picture until the late night hours into Sunday. Winds will be much calmer by sticking between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the lower 50's to lower 60's.

LONG TERM: Valley rain showers and mountain snow showers become much more scattered throughout the day on Sunday before we dry up on Monday. Next system of rain and snow then follows on Tuesday and then again for next Friday. Winds will ramp up again for Monday and Tuesday before calming down again for the rest of the long term. High temperatures will be on a rollercoaster throughout the week with constant increases and decreases. We slightly cool down for Sunday, warm up on Monday, cool down again on Tuesday before warming up again by Thursday. Coolest high temperatures are likely in the upper 40's and lower 50's for Sunday and Tuesday while the warmest high temperatures are in the 60's and lower 70's for Thursday.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS

AFTERNOON for The Lower Snake Plain and adjacent mountains,

including but not limited to Blackfoot, Fort Hall, Aberdeen,

American Falls, Chubbuck, Pocatello, Inkom, McCammon, Downey,

Lava Hot Springs, The eastern Magic Valley, Albion Mountains, and Raft

River Region, including but not limited to Oakley, Burley,

Heyburn, Rupert, Albion, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.