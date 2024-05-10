Skip to Content
Sunny and warmer with an isolated thunderstorm

High pressure over the northwest will keep us mainly dry and warmer this weekend.

Mostly sunny for Saturday, an isolated thunderstorm is possible, mainly for southeast Idaho. A high temperature in the lower 70’s for the Snake River Plain. Light winds around 5-10 mph from the northeast.

Sunny for Sunday with a high temperature in the upper 70’s. Breezy for the afternoon with southwest winds around 10-15 mph.

For Monday, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. A high temperature in the mid 70’s. Breezy, with wind speeds around 10-15 mph.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

