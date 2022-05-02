Sunshine today, Thunderstorms tonight

TODAY: We will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day today for most of the region. Rain showers and thunderstorms will come into the region for tonight starting in the early evening hours and continuing into the late night hours. Winds will be breezy between 20-25 mph tonight after a calm day. High temperatures reach into the 50's and 60's.

TOMORROW: We will continue with more isolated rain and snow showers for tomorrow. Some snow showers will even reach the valleys in the early morning hours. There could be a stray thunderstorm, but there's much of a less chance of receiving one than today. Winds will be slight breezes between 10-15 mph. High temperatures decrease a lot down to the 40's.

LONG TERM: The next batch of rain and snow looks to not come into the region until Saturday and Sunday. Dry weather is thus expected from Wednesday until Friday. Winds will ramp up for Thursday thru Saturday by getting up to 15-25 mph. High temperatures will slowly increase starting Wednesday and we will look to get into the 60's and 70's by Thursday before high's decrease back to the 50's for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS

EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

3 PM MDT TUESDAY for Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer, Galena, Galena Summit, Stanley, Clayton, Copper Basin, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway

93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, and Lemhi Pass.