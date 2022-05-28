Valley Rain, mountain snow, and wind for Sunday

TONIGHT: We will continue to see more rain showers crossing over our entire region into the nighttime ahead and even heading into the overnight hours. Winds will be lighter for the late night hours between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and 40's in the early morning.

TOMORROW: Rain showers continue into the day tomorrow throughout the whole day. We will look to add heavy snow showers in the mountains in central ID and western WY. Winds will pick up to be very breezy between 15-25 mph. High temperatures decrease back down into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

LONG TERM: The widespread rain and snow continues for one more day on Memorial Day before it finally starts to go away with leftover stray showers on Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, about an inch of rain is expected everywhere in the valleys and some of the mountain peaks could get between 6 inches to a foot of snow. We fully dry out for Wednesday and Thursday before the rain showers are expected to come back on Friday and next weekend. Winds will look to calm down to be very light after Sunday and will continue to be light until next weekend. High temperatures go down for one more day to the 40's for everyone on Monday before increasing on Tuesday and for much of the rest of the work week. By Thursday and Friday, high's should be back in the 70's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

6 AM MDT MONDAY for Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, and Copper Basin.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MDT

MONDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET for Lemhi County and Salmon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 3 PM MDT

MONDAY for Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL

FURTHER NOTICE for Big Wood River near Hailey.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 9 PM MDT SUNDAY for American Falls Reservoir.