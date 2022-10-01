Isolated Rain showers for some with partly cloudy skies for others on Sunday

TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers continue throughout the region tonight with most of the rain clearing out in time for the overnight hours. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures get down to the upper 30's and lower 40's.



TOMORROW: Isolated rain showers continue into Sunday afternoon for central ID, the Upper Snake River Plain up towards the Continental Divide, and western WY. The rest of the region will only see very slim 10% rain chances with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds remain nice and calm. High temperatures stay in the 60's.



LONG TERM: We dry out the entire region to start out the work week on Monday and we'll see more sunny conditions in time for Tuesday and the rest of the week. There are hints at some slim rain chances coming back next weekend, but we look to remain clear of any rain or snow for the entire week. Winds stay calm for the long term. High temperatures slowly increase into the work week. We'll see high's getting up to the mid 70's by Wednesday and they will look to stay there heading into next weekend.