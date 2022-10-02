Sunshine is back for everyone on Monday with slightly warmer temperatures

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be found across the region tonight. We might see a stray light rain shower or two across central ID and the Continental Divide in the early evening hours before everyone clears up overnight. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures get down to the 30's and lower 40's for the early morning.



TOMORROW: Sunshine rolls out tomorrow on Monday for the entire region with no rain showers. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures take a slight increase and get into the upper 60's.



LONG TERM: Sunshine continues throughout the week with not much rain in sight. There is a slim chance of seeing rain return next weekend, but it doesn't look major at this point. Winds will be nice and calm throughout the long term. High temperatures slightly increase up into Thursday with high's getting into the mid to upper 70's. We should continue to see those high 70's even into next weekend too.