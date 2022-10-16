Beautiful work week, Winter looks to come next weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly clear conditions will be present for the entire region throughout the night and into the early morning. Winds will be very calm with winds only between 0-5 mph. Low temperatures roll back down into the upper 20's and 30's.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies will fill the area on Monday with no chance for any rain. Winds will stay mostly light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures slightly increase by a degree or two into the upper 60's and lower 70's.



LONG TERM: Mostly sunny skies will continue for the entire work week all the way up into Friday. Then, next weekend, we could have our first winter batch of heavy valley rain and mountain snow coming through on both Saturday and Sunday. Winds will be light until Saturday. High temperatures stay in the upper 60's and lower 70's throughout the week until Saturday. High's look to drop very quickly to the 40's and lower 50's by Sunday.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THURSDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.