Rain, snow and gusty winds this weekend

A storm system is working through the region this weekend. We’re continuing to see gusty winds as a cold front approaches for late Saturday. The cold front will pass into early Sunday, with colder air taking hold, allowing for some snowfall in the lower elevations.

Friday night into Saturday morning:

Rain with mountain snow, with lows in the mid to lower 40’s. South southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday:

Windy with rain showers, highs in the upper 40’s. South southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. For Saturday night into Sunday morning, look for scattered rain and snow showers. Overnight lows around 30°.

Sunday:

A chance of snow and rain showers, with cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday:

Mostly sunny, with a high in the lower 40’s.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET…