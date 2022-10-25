Storms setting up again

As remnants of last nights storms move out of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, there may some sun that is able to break through later once we get the clouds out of here. Winds from SW 10-15 mph today with highs from the upper 30's in the mountains to mid-to-upper 40's in the valley. 48 in Salmon, 40 in Island Park.



Another front will be here for tomorrow during the commute and we'll have rain/snow to contend with and blustery conditions with winds picking up with the next front arriving mid-morning. Temps will drop to the lower 40's in the valley and then a surge of even colder air makes things colder into the nights. Get set for some frosty mornings this week. Dry for the rest of the week and cold and a slight chance of showers on Halloween.



Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather