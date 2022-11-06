Mix of valley rain and mountain snow are starting off the work week

TONIGHT: Isolated Mixed Showers will be found across the region in the overnight hours tonight. Isolated Snow showers can be across central ID in the late afternoon and evening hours, but most of the region won't see rain or snow until after 10pm. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 20's and 30's.



TOMORROW: Scattered mixed showers are expected across the entire region. The valleys will expect rain early turning into snow showers in the afternoon and evening hours. The mountains will get only snow showers. Accumulation is expected to be about an inch to 3 inches for the valleys with 4 to 8 inches for the mountains. Winds will be little windy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. High temperatures will be in the 30's.



LONG TERM: Isolated Snow showers continue into Tuesday with another major round of scattered snow showers on Wednesday. The rest of the week into next weekend looks to be mainly dry. Winds will be slightly breezy for most of the week until winds calm down on Thursday. High temperatures stay in the 30's for Tuesday before dropping into the 20's for Thursday. High's could slightly rebound into the lower 30's for next weekend.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY for Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, and Small.



WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY for Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST MONDAY for Sawtooth/Stanley Basin-Including the city of Stanley.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY for Bear River Range-Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range- Big Hole Mountains-Including the cities of Albion, Almo, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.



WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT for Lincoln County, WY.