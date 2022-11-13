Cloudy and cold for the next few days

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight with a stray snow shower possible. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures get down into the single digits.



TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions continue into the region for Monday. Some isolated snow showers are possible around Yellowstone and the Tetons in the afternoon. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures are expected to get into the upper 20's.



LONG TERM: More stray snow showers come back for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Dry conditions follow into next weekend. Winds will be light until the end of the week with winds ramping up to 15-25 mph on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 20's up until Thursday. Then, high's decrease into the lower 20's into next weekend.