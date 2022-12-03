Snow is back on Sunday

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be found tonight throughout the region with no snow expected. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the single digits and low 10's.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be widespread tomorrow across the region starting early in the morning and continuing throughout the day into the evening. We could have a mix of rain and snow possible for the valleys. Snow accumulation looks to be between 1-4 inches for the valleys and 2-8 inches for the mountains. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures increase into the lower 30's.

LONG TERM: We will have stray snow showers left for Monday and Tuesday before we all dry out on Wednesday. Stray snow showers come back for Thursday and Friday leading into another batch of scattered snow showers late Friday into early Saturday of next weekend. Winds will be clam once we get into Monday and for most of the week. High temperatures steadily decrease after Sunday getting down to the mid 20's by the middle of the week. High's stay in the mid 20's into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Centennials.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 AM MST MONDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 AM MST MONDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National Park.