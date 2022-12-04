Stray snow showers left for the beginning of the week

TONIGHT: Snow showers are expected to continue tonight across our local mountains with isolated snow showers for the valleys. We could see a mix of rain and snow with some of the isolated showers in the Magic Valley up to Pocatello. Winds will be slightly breezy between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's in the mountains and 20's in the valleys.



TOMORROW: Isolated snow showers will be with us in our local mountains for Monday with a stray snow shower or two going into the valleys. Besides the snow, we will have mostly cloudy to completely cloudy skies across the region. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures slightly decrease into the 20's for the mountains and low 30's for the valleys.



LONG TERM: We continue with stray snow showers into Tuesday before drying up on Wednesday. Accumulation looks to be light between a half an inch to an inch for the valleys and 1-2 inches more for the mountains. Our next batch of scattered snow showers comes on Friday and Saturday. Winds will be light starting on Tuesday before they ramp up at the end of the week on Friday. High temperatures decrease into the low to mid 20's by the middle of the week and will continue to stay there into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains and the Centennials.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST MONDAY for Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY for Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, Jackson Hole, and Yellowstone National Park.