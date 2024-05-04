Rain, snow, and wind are back for Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be spread out across the region with slim chances of rain out towards central ID. Rain and snow starts to spread across the rest of the region heading into the late overnight hours. Winds will be breezy between 10-25 mph. Low temperatures get down into the low 40's and 30's.

TOMORROW: It will be a messy Sunday with scattered valley rain and mountain snow showers starting early in the morning and carrying throughout the entire day into Sunday night. Winds will be breezy between 15-30 mph. High temperatures drop a lot only into the upper 40's and lower 50's.

LONG TERM: Scattered rain and snow goes beyond Sunday and continues into both Monday and Tuesday. A few snow showers are possible for both Monday and Tuesday morning for the valleys. Mountain snowfall accumulation looks to be anywhere between 2-8 inches. Isolated bunches of rain even persist into Wednesday and Thursday before we finally look to dry up for Friday and the following weekend. Winds will stay very breezy all the way into Wednesday before starting to calm down for the end of the week. High temperatures overall stay in the 40's and lower 50's up into Wednesday. High's then start to increase at the end of the week into the mid to upper 50's by Friday and hopefully reaching the 60's for the following weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Bear River Range.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY for Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region-Including Sweetzer Summit.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM SUNDAY TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY for Blackfoot Mountains-Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains- Teton Valley- Centennial Mountains - Island Park- Including the cities of Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT for Yellowstone and Teton National Parks.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT SUNDAY for Raft River Region and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello & Topaz and for Blackfoot River near Shelley.