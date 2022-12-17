Cold with more snow flurries on the way

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy conditions are expected for the night ahead with fairly dry conditions in the valleys and snow flurries in our mountains. Patchy fog is possible for the valleys though throughout the late night hours. Winds will be mostly calm. Low temperatures get down into the single digits both positive and negative.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies are expected with more snow flurries on the way for our local mountains. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the teen's and lower 20's.

LONG TERM: Another dose of snow flurries comes to the mountains for Monday before we get more scattered snow showers back for Tuesday and Wednesday. We could mostly dry up for Thursday before having more chances for snow into next weekend. Winds will ramp up for Wednesday before calming back down. High temperatures slightly increase into the mid 20's for the beginning of the work week before decreasing down to the single digits and ten's for Thursday. High's quickly recover back into the 20's for next weekend.