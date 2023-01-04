Cloudy and cold for Wednesday

TODAY: Cloudy conditions will be widespread across the entire region today with maybe a little bit of sunshine peeking out in central ID. Patchy fog is possible in the morning hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get into the 20's.



TOMORROW: Snow showers will be found across eastern ID and western WY with some possible rain showers mixed in for the valleys too. Showers will be isolated in the morning hours before being a lot more scattered heading into the afternoon. Snowfall accumulation looks to be around an inch for the valleys and 2-4 inches for the mountains. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures increase into the 30's.



LONG TERM: Snow showers continue into Friday for most of the region before we dry up into Saturday and Sunday for the weekend. Scattered rain and snow showers return back on Monday and continue into next work week. Winds will be calm for the long term. High temperatures stay in the low to upper 30's for the long term period into next work week.