Wind, snow, and rain for one more day

TODAY: We will have isolated valley rain and mountain snow showers across the region for the morning hours with the showers becoming more stray for the afternoon. Thunder is possible with the rain showers moving through. The valleys could see a brief snow shower this afternoon too. Snow accumulation is up to an inch for the mountains and rain accumulation could be up to a tenth of an inch. Winds will be very breezy in the morning between 20-30 mph slowly becoming more calm for tonight between 5-15 mph. High temperatures happened in the early morning and temperatures will look to slowly decrease during the day into the upper 20's to mid 30's.



TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected for Thursday with no chances for any snow and rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will decrease a little into the low to mid 30's.



LONG TERM: Sunshine and dry conditions continue across all of eastern ID and western WY for at least Friday and Saturday. We will have a small chance for mountain snow and valley rain showers for Sunday and Monday in front of scattered mixed showers with our next major system coming in for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Winds will remain light for the long term. High temperatures stay in the low to upper 30's for Friday and the weekend before slightly increasing back into the lower 40's for the middle of next week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON for Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.



WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT for Teton Mountains and Yellowstone National Park.



WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON for Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Jackson Hole.



HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING for Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.



WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of tthe Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, and Fort Hall.



FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Bingham County.



FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT WEDNESDAY for portions of Blaine County including Hailey, Sun Valley, Kethum, and Bellevue.



FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY for Blaine, Butte, Fremont, Lincoln, Minidoka, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power counties.