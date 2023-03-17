Peaceful sunshine into the weekend

TODAY: Sunny skies will be with us for today with completely dry conditions. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the low 30's to low 40's.



TOMORROW: Sunny skies also continue into Saturday with no chances for any snow or rain. Winds remain light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures will slightly increase into the mid 30's to mid 40's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions stay with us for one more day on Sunday. Scattered rain and snow showers come then on Monday with isolated mixed showers following on Tuesday. Another round of scattered valley mixed showers and mountain snow showers comes on Wednesday with leftover showers hanging around for the rest of the week. Winds will be breezy starting on Tuesday and continue up into Thursday with winds between 15-25 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into Sunday with high's into the low 40's to low 50's. Then, high temperatures will look to decrease back into the 30's and lower 40's for the middle of next work week.



WATCHES/WARNINGS:



FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Raft River above One Mile Creek.