Slow warming trend with a slight chance of rain and snow late Friday

High pressure to the south, helping to slowly warm us back to normal levels for this time of the year. The high pressure will help to deflect most of the wet weather arriving late Friday

Thursday night, mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper teens. Light winds around 5-10 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see clouds for the afternoon and evening, with a slight chance of rain and snow Friday night and Saturday morning. Daytime highs in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.

Mostly clear, with a low around 16. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday, partly sunny with a high in the upper 40’s to the lower 50’s.

Easter Sunday will be sunny, with a high in the lower 50’s.

